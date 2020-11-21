Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 42,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 1,591.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000.

SPXU opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

