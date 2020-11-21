Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 10,073 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after acquiring an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,229,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.