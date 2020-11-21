Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 230,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,200,000 after buying an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $179.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

