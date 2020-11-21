Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,778,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $87.48.

