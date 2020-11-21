Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,534 in the last three months.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07).

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

