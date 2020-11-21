Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,534 in the last three months.
Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07).
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR).
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.