Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

