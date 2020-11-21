Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 852 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

