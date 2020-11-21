Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,787 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

