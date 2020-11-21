Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,060 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,012 shares of company stock worth $29,156,127. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.