Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.