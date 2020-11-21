Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

