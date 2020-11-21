Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.