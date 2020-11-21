Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.54. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 123,132 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

