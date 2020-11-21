Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Charles E. Baker Sells 4,272 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20.

Ball stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.