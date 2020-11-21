Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ball by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ball by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,559 shares of company stock worth $6,114,880 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

