Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

