Baader Bank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.43 ($56.97).

ETR:1COV opened at €45.78 ($53.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €46.35 ($54.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

