B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,246,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of B2Gold worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,796,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

BTG opened at $5.68 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

