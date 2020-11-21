B. Riley Raises Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $98.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

