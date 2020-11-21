B. Riley Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $16.00

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

