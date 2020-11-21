B. Riley Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $32.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

