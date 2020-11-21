AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 6.2%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 165,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 125,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

