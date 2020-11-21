Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Aytu BioScience stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Aytu BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

