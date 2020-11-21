AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 6%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,202,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 469,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of -340.55 and a beta of 1.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,598. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

