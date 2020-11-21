AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.84.

AXTI stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of -340.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 161,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

