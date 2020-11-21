Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo Buys 15,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AWRE opened at $2.69 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

