Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo Buys 15,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AWRE opened at $2.69 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.
