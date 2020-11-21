AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

