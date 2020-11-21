Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Avnet stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

