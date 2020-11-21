Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 15,510,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 5,185,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

AVGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

