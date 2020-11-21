AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in October

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $54.30 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

