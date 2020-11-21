AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

Shares of AVB opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.