Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $114,898.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,012 shares of company stock worth $29,156,127. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $175.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

