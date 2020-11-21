AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,203.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone's high quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. The retailer of automotive aftermarket parts has been generating record revenues since 29 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. Increasing e-commerce efforts and cost-saving efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, are aiding the company’s top line growth. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term revenues and earnings. High debt levels restrict the firm’s financial flexibility. Further, increasing operating expenses and tariff woes are expected to clip the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AZO stock opened at $1,114.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,151.37. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

