Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.98 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. The stock has a market cap of $413.91 million and a P/E ratio of 610.00.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

