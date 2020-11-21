Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.13.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

