Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

