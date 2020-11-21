Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
