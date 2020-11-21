Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.