AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$35.50 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$30.65.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

