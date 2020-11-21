Aurora Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $2.25 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

