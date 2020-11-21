Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

