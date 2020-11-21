aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIFE. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

LIFE opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973 in the last ninety days. 9.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

