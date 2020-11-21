Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $98.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.81.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

