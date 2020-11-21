Atlassian’s (TEAM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.44.

TEAM stock opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

