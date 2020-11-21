Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $853,506. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.