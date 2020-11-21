Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Atkore International Group also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.30 EPS.

ATKR stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,862 shares of company stock worth $853,506 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

