Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $853,506 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

