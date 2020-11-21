Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 1,696,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,033,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

