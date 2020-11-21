Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Astronics stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $347.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

