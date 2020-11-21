Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

