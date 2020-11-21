AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 19,244 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $463,780.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

