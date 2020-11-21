AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 19,244 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $463,780.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
